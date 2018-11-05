Mylan NV (MYL) Position Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,171,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,470,000 after purchasing an additional 168,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,389,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 14.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,132,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after purchasing an additional 644,643 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 77.7% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,500 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James downgraded Mylan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of MYL stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

