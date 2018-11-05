MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 248.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 17,225.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYRG traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,475. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $548.62 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. MYR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

