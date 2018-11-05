MYR Group (MYRG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Get MYR Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price objective on MYR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $33.12 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.69.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in MYR Group by 248.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 17,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MYR Group (MYRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.