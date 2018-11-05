MYR Group (MYRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird lowered MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MYR Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on MYR Group from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.35.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). MYR Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.