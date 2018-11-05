National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

NBHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 28th.

In other National Bank news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 9,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $373,155.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $148,954.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,653. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,225 shares of company stock worth $855,558. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,977,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,480,000 after purchasing an additional 494,832 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 481,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 296,369 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Bank by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,940,000 after purchasing an additional 123,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 408,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,751,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 80,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. National Bank has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.79 million. National Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

