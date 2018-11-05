National Bank of Canada (NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.36.

NA has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$60.04 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$58.58 and a 52 week high of C$65.95.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Louis Vachon sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.01, for a total transaction of C$1,176,681.00. Also, insider Alain Legris sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.71, for a total transaction of C$45,297.00. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,826,094 in the last quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

