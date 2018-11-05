National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Tudor Pickering

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus set a $46.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $40.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.32.

NYSE NOV opened at $36.11 on Monday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -85.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $198,029.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,494.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,734 shares of company stock worth $939,945 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Order of Foresters lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

