National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. DA Davidson set a $37.00 target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.87. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 244,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

