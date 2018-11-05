National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 26,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,146,983.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $444,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 450 shares of company stock worth $19,737 and have sold 46,477 shares worth $2,028,884. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,774.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $43.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.55. National Vision has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.40 million. National Vision had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

