Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on November 14th

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th.

Natural Resource Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 49.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Natural Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Natural Resource Partners to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $412.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $111.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 30.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Resource Partners will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRP. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and Construction Aggregates. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.

