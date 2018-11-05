Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.59 million. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Acquisition to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NNA opened at $0.42 on Monday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

NNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

