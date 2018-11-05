NCR Co. (NCR) Position Boosted by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of NCR worth $23,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 105,618.0% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,537,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 94.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 48.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,265,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,437 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 30.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,480,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,362,000 after acquiring an additional 583,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,831,000 after acquiring an additional 375,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut NCR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.73. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 75.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

