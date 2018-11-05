Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.11. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.70% and a net margin of 65.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $39.05 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 19.67, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,750 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $383,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $2,075,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

