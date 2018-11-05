Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 149.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.55. The company had a trading volume of 991,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.24, a PEG ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.94. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $150.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

In other news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $589,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,121.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total transaction of $1,716,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/neurocrine-biosciences-nbix-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-08-eps.html.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for use in women's health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.