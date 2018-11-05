NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect NEWTEK Business Services to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

NEWT opened at $19.34 on Monday. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is an increase from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.34%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 108.47%.

NEWT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Singular Research reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

