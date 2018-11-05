NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $34,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 323.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 492.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $168.15 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $145.10 and a 1-year high of $176.82. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.62.

In related news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $1,323,838.70. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 98,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,141,796.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $2,922,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,595.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,024 shares of company stock worth $12,742,375 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

