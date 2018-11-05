NIC Inc. (EGOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. NIC reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. NIC had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGOV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NIC to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. NIC has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIC by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,681,000 after purchasing an additional 396,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIC by 5.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,495,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,901,000 after purchasing an additional 223,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,501 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIC by 16.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007,903 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,717,000 after purchasing an additional 279,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NIC by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,045,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 204,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

