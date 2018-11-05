NIC Inc. (EGOV) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

NIC has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NIC to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

EGOV stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,916. NIC has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $931.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NIC had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $87.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

EGOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of NIC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

