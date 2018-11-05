NiSource Inc. (NI) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,355,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in NiSource by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NiSource by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,334,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $722,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,515.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,925.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NI stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.12. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.10 million. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on NiSource from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

