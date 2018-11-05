Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 10,779 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Meristem LLP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NKTR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $2,075,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Winger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $894,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock worth $5,825,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a current ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.00 and a beta of 2.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 65.69% and a return on equity of 174.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3043.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

