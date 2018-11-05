Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.82 Million Position in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HCP were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in HCP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,680,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HCP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,178,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,296 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in HCP by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 6,481,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,889 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HCP by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,030,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEW Capital Management L P increased its stake in HCP by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 4,928,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on shares of HCP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of HCP in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HCP from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NYSE:HCP opened at $27.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.16. HCP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.59 million. HCP had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. HCP’s payout ratio is currently 75.90%.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

