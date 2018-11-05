Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.77 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

In other news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,848,828.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,743. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

