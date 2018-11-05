NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 6,294 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Ronald Rashkow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.77, for a total transaction of $473,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $837,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $325.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $206.54 and a twelve month high of $351.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

