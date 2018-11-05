NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 17,965 Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 235.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 362,551 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 313,643 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $16,961,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6,300.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 136,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 134,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $110.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $166,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,443.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

