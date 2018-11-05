NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.72 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,887 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter worth approximately $90,808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 2,863.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,360,005 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 1,314,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,959,931 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,237,325,000 after buying an additional 990,937 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $60,698,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 276.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 648,682 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,333,000 after buying an additional 476,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $78,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,230.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Tong sold 40,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $3,375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,572 shares of company stock worth $4,439,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Xilinx to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $85.07 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $746.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

