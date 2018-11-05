NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Fastenal (FAST)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,778,000 after acquiring an additional 268,614 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,666,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 282,020 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,437,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,074,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 17.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,520,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,301,000 after purchasing an additional 373,989 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.76 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Holden Lewis acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.28 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Terry Modock Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $78,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,245. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,795 shares of company stock valued at $299,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.