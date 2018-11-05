Noku (NOKU) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $27,019.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Noku has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150166 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00256545 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.56 or 0.10243463 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012132 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,393,734 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

