Northern Trust Corp Acquires Shares of 490,323 Ocean Rig UDW Inc (ORIG)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 490,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocean Rig UDW stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Rig UDW Inc has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Ocean Rig UDW (NASDAQ:ORIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Ocean Rig UDW had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.57 million. The company’s revenue was down 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORIG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc, an offshore drilling contractor, provides oilfield services for offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production drilling worldwide. It specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the offshore drilling industry. The company owns and operates two fifth generation harsh weather ultra-deepwater semisubmersible offshore drilling units under the Leiv Eiriksson and Eirik Raude names; five sixth generation ultra-deepwater drilling units under the Ocean Rig Corcovado, the Ocean Rig Olympia, the Ocean Rig Poseidon, and the Ocean Rig Mykonos names; and four seventh generation drilling units under the Ocean Rig Mylos, the Ocean Rig Skyros, the Ocean Rig Athena, and the Ocean Rig Apollo names.

