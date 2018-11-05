Northern Trust Corp Purchases 8,954 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 396,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth $272,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $1,711,000. Banced Corp bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.2% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 294,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 91,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 11.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

