Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.6% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $274.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $251.66 and a fifty-two week high of $360.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,982,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 1,565 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $427,855.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,685.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,750 shares of company stock worth $7,031,962. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

