Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $805,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 97.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 40,115 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 242.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 285,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 202,220 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 60.3% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,124,804.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,967 shares of company stock valued at $34,072,088. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

NYSE CB opened at $126.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

