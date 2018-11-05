Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 6,001 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $152.38 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $167.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

