Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $24.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $24,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,842,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,492,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 669.1% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 957,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,654,000 after buying an additional 832,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 693,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after buying an additional 37,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,394.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 623,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 618,808 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $130.39 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $120.85 and a 1-year high of $143.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

