Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $31.27 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $186,106,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,080,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,921 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 103.3% in the second quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 3,120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 794.2% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

