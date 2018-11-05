NRG Energy (NRG) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Macquarie raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 119,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,327. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $534,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,941. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,688,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,731,000 after acquiring an additional 613,979 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,001,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,041,000 after acquiring an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,079,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,350,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,946,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,217,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,885,000 after acquiring an additional 102,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

