NutriSystem (NTRI) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of NutriSystem in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded NutriSystem from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded NutriSystem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.57.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

NTRI stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. NutriSystem has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

NutriSystem announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after buying an additional 274,721 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 41.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 602,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 176,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NutriSystem by 0.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 408,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter.

About NutriSystem

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.