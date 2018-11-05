NutriSystem (NTRI) Upgraded by Barrington Research to Outperform

Barrington Research upgraded shares of NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

“We are upgrading our investment rating to OUTPERFORM with a price target of $44, which assumes a conservative 10x EV/adjusted EBITDA multiple and a 16.5x P/E multiple.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTRI. DA Davidson downgraded NutriSystem from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on NutriSystem from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NutriSystem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NutriSystem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NutriSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NutriSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $37.57 on Thursday. NutriSystem has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. NutriSystem had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NutriSystem will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. NutriSystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

NutriSystem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,413,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NutriSystem by 112,682.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 366,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NutriSystem by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,346,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after purchasing an additional 274,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in NutriSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

