NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (JEMD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 43,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,954. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

