NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Increased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 377.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 561.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $214.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $176.01 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Michael Byron sold 11,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.94, for a total value of $2,971,172.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,488,411.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total transaction of $26,281,949.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

