NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Given “Sell” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $84.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $125.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

