Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has $1.56 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 12,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,552 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 9,968.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,134,154 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,633,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,330,000 after buying an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,567,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $198,149,000 after buying an additional 667,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $74,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $114.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

