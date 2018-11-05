Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.80 ($8.91).

Several research firms recently weighed in on OCDO. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of OCDO traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 852.60 ($11.14). 2,075,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 233.10 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 12,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 790 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £99,998.20 ($130,665.36). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,791,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,060 ($13.85), for a total transaction of £50,786,720 ($66,361,845.03). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,030,165.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

