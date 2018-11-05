Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.03-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.01. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.03-3.06 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. MED initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

