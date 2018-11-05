OmenCoin (OMEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $328.00

OmenCoin (CURRENCY:OMEN) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, OmenCoin has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OmenCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex. OmenCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $328.00 worth of OmenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015504 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00150717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00254350 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $658.43 or 0.10268025 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OmenCoin Coin Profile

OmenCoin’s total supply is 3,715,493 coins. The official website for OmenCoin is omencoin.xyz. OmenCoin’s official Twitter account is @omencoin.

Buying and Selling OmenCoin

OmenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

