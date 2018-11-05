Omnicell (OMCL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL) recently:

10/29/2018 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $63.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at med from $59.00 to $71.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Omnicell was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2018 – Omnicell was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2018 – Omnicell had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/11/2018 – Omnicell was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

OMCL stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,837. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 378.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $396,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,666.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $172,646.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,357.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,248 in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,575,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,428,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,060,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,179,000 after purchasing an additional 227,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,513,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after purchasing an additional 518,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 788,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

