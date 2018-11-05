On.Live Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges. On.Live has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $76,416.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, On.Live has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get On.Live alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00150135 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00254598 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.80 or 0.10263901 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. On.Live’s official website is on.live. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for On.Live Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for On.Live and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.