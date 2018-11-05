Op Bancorp (OPBK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OPBK opened at $10.44 on Friday. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million.

In related news, insider Steve K. Park sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $313,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

