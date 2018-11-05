Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,463 Shares of Embraer SA (ERJ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 66.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander raised Embraer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

ERJ opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of -0.09. Embraer SA has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

