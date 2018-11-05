Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.11 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,683.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 378,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 21.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In related news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $148,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $16.36 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

