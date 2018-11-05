Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 16,587 Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.39% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000.

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $11.56.

